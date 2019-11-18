Beginner Excel

Learn how to quickly analyze big data using Excel. We will review a business case to perform an in class deep dive analysis.

In this class, we'll cover:

Workbooks vs. Worksheets

Font formatting

Filtering and Sorting

Cell References

SUM, PRODUCT, AVERAGE, etc.

Order of Operations Rules

Please bring your own computer to this class with Excel installed.

Ticket sales end on Sunday, November 17 at 6pm.

About the teacher:

Whitney Turner is the founder and owner of eXcelerate and an experienced Fortune 500 Analyst. She has utilized her MBA education, advanced analytical background, and sharp data analysis skills to help Fortune 500 companies increase their bottom line, increase operational efficiency, and streamline processes. eXcelerate is a business skills incubator business headquarted in Atlanta, GA. eXcelerate teach courses in Microsoft Excel, SQL, VBA, and different data visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau, etc.).