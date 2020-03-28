Beginner Freedom Yoga - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Beginner Freedom Yoga

This Saturday’s class focuses on restoring a sense of calm and safety.

Freedom Yoga is a slow flow style. The focus is on creating a meditative experience as you move through the poses. This gentle session is appropriate for yoga practitioners of all ages and abilities. Rhythmic movements help you tune into a sense of ease and calm to soothe you through chaotic times.

About the teacher:

Suzanne Dulin, MEng, is Tennesee's only officially authorized Freedom Yoga teacher - she is one of a handful of teachers allowed to teach the teacher training program of her mentor, yoga master Erich Schiffmann. She has studied yoga for over 30 years and taught for 20. Suzanne moderated the largest and longest running discussion board related to yoga. From talking to teachers all over the world, she has a depth of knowledge that few teachers have on the entire practice of yoga. Suzanne teaches yoga in a step by step manner that takes students from rote beginners all the way up to yoga mastery. Her focus is on helping people to use yoga to achieve their own goals, whether that is to improve overall fitness, explore spirituality, to improve stretch, become stronger, focus on balance, or learn to incorporate meditation into their daily routine.

Presented by The Chattery.