Beginner Gouache Class

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Presented by The Chattery:

Maximize the fun with a paint medium that can be used on just about any paper you have on hand. No need for expensive watercolor or mixed media paper with these opaque watercolor paints. Come learn and play as we introduce you to painting with gouache and practice illustrating with this medium using artists coloring pages.

All supplies included.

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, This & That
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Beginner Gouache Class - 2022-06-04 10:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Beginner Gouache Class - 2022-06-04 10:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Beginner Gouache Class - 2022-06-04 10:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Beginner Gouache Class - 2022-06-04 10:30:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Monday

May 23, 2022

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

May 24, 2022

Wednesday

May 25, 2022

Thursday

May 26, 2022

Friday

May 27, 2022

Saturday

May 28, 2022

Sunday

May 29, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours