Beginner Gouache Class

Presented by The Chattery:

Maximize the fun with a paint medium that can be used on just about any paper you have on hand. No need for expensive watercolor or mixed media paper with these opaque watercolor paints. Come learn and play as we introduce you to painting with gouache and practice illustrating with this medium using artists coloring pages.

All supplies included.

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.