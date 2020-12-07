Beginner Handlettering: Gift Tags

Christmas looks a little different this year, but whether you’ll have a small celebration with your immediate family or a socially distant backyard celebration with your extended family, the little details can make all the difference.

Join us as we make beautiful gift tags to put the extra special touch on your presents. You'll learn and practice handlettering, create gift tags using holiday embellishment, and end up exciting everyone before the presents are even opened!

Supplies: All supplies and shipping are included. Each participant will receive gift tag supplies and an instruction booklet. Tickets must be purchased by December 3 at 1pm. Supplies will be dropped off or delivered.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/12/7/beginner-handlettering-gift-tags

About the teacher:

Lesley Miller is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina and has gradually been moving west for the past fifteen years. She spent many years teaching elementary school and middle school science in Knoxville. When her son turned one, she left the classroom to stay home with him and eventually found her way to hand lettering, after spending a lot of time admiring it on Instagram! As a crafty kid and an adult scrapbooker, hand lettering gave her a new way to express her creativity and love of letters! Lesley is so excited to be an editor and contributing artist for Penultimate Magazine. She has been lettering for about two years and teaching lettering for almost one. Lesley promises that you will walk out of class with the tools you need to get started on your own lettering journey!