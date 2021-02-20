Beginner Handlettering

Love all the cute lettering pieces you see in home décor elements? Want to learn to make your own pieces to decorate your house, give as gifts, or gussy up your snail mail?

Also referred to as “modern calligraphy,” hand-lettering or brush lettering is a popular form of writing seen around DIY projects on Pinterest and Instagram. It has a more whimsical, loose feel than standard fountain pen calligraphy and is popularly used for wedding invitations, thank-you cards, place-settings, etc.

Join us for a workshop to learn the basics of hand lettering and more. We will move from manipulating the pens to the basic brush lettering script alphabet. The class will also address letter connections and basic flourishes. Plus, you will learn some tricks of the trade to practice smarter, not harder!

Supplies: All supplies are included. Each participant will receive three pens, a printed packet, and tracing paper that can be mailed, dropped off or picked up. Ticket sales end on Tuesday, February 16 at 1pm ET.

About the teacher:

Lesley Miller is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina and has gradually been moving west for the past fifteen years. She spent many years teaching elementary school and middle school science in Knoxville. When her son turned one, she left the classroom to stay home with him and eventually found her way to hand lettering, after spending a lot of time admiring it on Instagram! As a crafty kid and an adult scrapbooker, hand lettering gave her a new way to express her creativity and love of letters! Lesley is so excited to be an editor and contributing artist for Penultimate Magazine. She has been lettering for about two years and teaching lettering for almost one. Lesley promises that you will walk out of class with the tools you need to get started on your own lettering journey!