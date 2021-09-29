Beginner Macrame: Plant Hanger

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Learn to make your own fun, macrame plant hanger! This is a beginner macrame class and no prior experience is needed. All supplies are included, and participants can pick between sage, mustard or natural string to make their plant hanger.

In this class, you will:

Learn how to start your own plant hanger, including an overview of the materials.

Learn how to make a variety of knots.

Leave with a beautiful piece of finished plant hanger and the know-how to design and create more pieces on your own.

Please note: masks are required. All supplies provided.

About the teacher:

Mary Kate Vanderhart has lived in the Chattanooga area for the last 12 years. Mary Kate currently resides in North Georgia with her husband, two little girls, and their three furry friends. Mary Kate is a self-taught fiber artist specializing in macrame. She also enjoys weaving. Macrame has brought so much joy to her life over the last year and she loves sharing that joy through workshops and lessons!

