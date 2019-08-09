Beginner Macrame: Plant Hanger and Plant Swap!

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Learn to make your own fun, macrame plant hanger and swap a plant!

In this class, you will:

Learn how to start your own plant hanger, including an overview of the materials.

Learn how to make a variety of knots.

Leave with a beautiful piece of finished plant hanger and the know-how to design and create more pieces on your own.

Swap a plant with a stranger!

This is a beginner macrame class and no prior experience is needed.

Supplies: Bring your own plant to swap! All other supplies included.

About the teacher:

Mary Kate Vanderhart has lived in the Chattanooga area for the last 12 years. Mary Kate currently resides in North Georgia with her husband, two little girls, and their three furry friends. Mary Kate is a self-taught fiber artist specializing in macrame. She also enjoys weaving. Macrame has brought so much joy to her life over the last year and she loves sharing that joy through workshops and lessons!

The Chattery at Chattanooga Workspace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
