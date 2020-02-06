Beginner QuickBooks Online

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Are you new to QuickBooks Online or thinking about getting it but not sure whether you understand how it works? Join us for an overview of how it works and learn best practices for bookkeeping in QBO. Here’s what we’ll be covering:

Overview – how QBO works

Bookkeeping basic rules to follow when using QBO

How to set up/change your chart of accounts

Which accounts do you need?

Create an invoice and accept a payment

Syncing with bank and credit cards

How to set up vendors and customers

Tips for moving around

How to pull basic reports

Supplies: Bring your own laptop; we will use a sample QBO file .

Discounts on QBO available in the class.

About the teacher:

Lynn Talbott, MBA, is the Founder and President of HR Business Solutions, LLC. She is an Advanced Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor. Lynn was a Corporate Trainer and HR Manager for a Fortune 500 Company in Seattle, Washington, before moving to Chattanooga. You can read her HR Biz Success Story on the TN SBA website. HR Biz won the Chattanooga Chamber’s 2019 Small Business of the Year Award (1-20 employees).

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
