Beginner Scriptwriting

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Are you interested in scriptwriting?

In this class, participants will learn the difference between screenwriting and playwriting.

There will be a focus on the fundamentals of visual storytelling, character development, plot, theme, dialogue, genre, dramatic conflict, scene structure, subtext, subplots, format, and production.

Please bring a computer to use or notebook to write on.

About the teacher:

Kali Meister is an award-winning writer, actor, and filmmaker. She served as the Jack E. Reese Writer in Residence of the University of Tennessee Libraries for 2008-2009. She holds the MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont and a BA in Psychology from University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee. Meister prides herself on being a true cross-genre writer and eclectic artist and individual. She has had original poems, short stories, essays, news features, non-fiction works published in various anthologies and literary reviews, and she also works as an actress, activist, spiritual healer, and teacher.

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
