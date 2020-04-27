Beginner Scriptwriting - ONLINE EVENT

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Are you interested in scriptwriting?

In this class, participants will learn the difference between screenwriting and playwriting.

There will be a focus on the fundamentals of visual storytelling, character development, plot, theme, dialogue, genre, dramatic conflict, scene structure, subtext, subplots, format, and production. 

Details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/27/beginner-scriptwriting-online-event

About the teacher:

Kali Meister is an award-winning writer, actor, and filmmaker. She served as the Jack E. Reese Writer in Residence of the University of Tennessee Libraries for 2008-2009. She holds the MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont and a BA in Psychology from University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee. Meister prides herself on being a true cross-genre writer and eclectic artist and individual. She has had original poems, short stories, essays, news features, non-fiction works published in various anthologies and literary reviews, and she also works as an actress, activist, spiritual healer, and teacher.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Education & Learning
4235212643
