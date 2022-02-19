× Expand thechattery.org Beginner Smartphone Photography at The Chattery

What makes a good photo? Is it the best phone camera, light or something else? While these help, in this beginning smartphone photography class we will focus on composition, or "What's in your shot". Why did you take that shot? What story are you trying to tell? Is there more than one way to shoot that?

Join us and come learn basic techniques of creating (or composing) a great photo shot as we go on a "photography hunt" of everyday objects.

Bring your smartphone (any kind!) and join the fun. Photos will be taken inside and, weather permitting, outside. Photography is constantly changing but an awesome photo never does.

Please note: Masks are required.

About the instructor:

Joshua Allen is founder and owner of Jam Sessions Productions LLC, "A Conduit of Multimedia storytelling". As a full time photographer and videographer, Joshua produces stunning and vivid professional portrait, event and real estate photography as well as wedding and music videography. An accomplished musician on saxophone and piano as well as a licensed public school teacher, Joshua uses his creative spirit and educator background as an opportunity to capture and retell each one of his client's unique story through photo or film. When not working on a project, Joshua can be found playing his saxophone in and around Chattanooga, or spending time with wife and 3 kids.