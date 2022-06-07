Beginner Tai Chi (Outdoor Class)

× Expand thechattery.org Beginner Tai Chi

This class is in partnership with Trust for Public Land and The Chattery in celebration of the opening of the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway.

Certified instructor June Puett will share warm up, six basic movements and cool down exercises suitable for any fitness level including seated. This slow, gentle form of Tai Chi is evidence based to reduce arthritis symptoms and prevent falls when practiced on a regular basis. Targeted for seniors, Tai Chi for health can help anyone reduce stress and improve balance. Wear sturdy shoes and comfortable clothes that provide room for movement. This program is similar to walking in terms of physical exertion. Participants will learn about Tai Chi resources if they want to continue the program.

Class is by donation. All proceeds from event registrations will go towards the South Chattanooga Community Association, a community partner of the Trust For Public Land.