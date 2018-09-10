Beginning Watercolor

This class is perfect for those who are just starting out with watercolors or those who would like a refresher course. Durinda will guide you through understanding the watercolor medium and materials. Learn the different techniques which make watercolor such a versatile medium. Along with instruction, there will be demonstrations and exercises working with color mixing and paint application. No previous painting or drawing experience required!

Level: Beginning

Class limit is 10 students. Classes fill up quickly. Pre-registration required.