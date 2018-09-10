Beginning Watercolor

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

This class is perfect for those who are just starting out with watercolors or those who would like a refresher course. Durinda will guide you through understanding the watercolor medium and materials. Learn the different techniques which make watercolor such a versatile medium. Along with instruction, there will be demonstrations and exercises working with color mixing and paint application. No previous painting or drawing experience required!

Level: Beginning

Class limit is 10 students. Classes fill up quickly. Pre-registration required.

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
