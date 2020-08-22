BeGr8 Drive-thru Toy Drive

Local 7 year old skipping 8th birthday party, opting for drive-thru toy drive for “friends” at local hospital

Soon-to-be 8 year old, Jourdyn Drake invites the community to help celebrate her birthday by giving back! Community members are invited to donate new and unused coloring books, LEGO kits, play doh, books, and other quiet activities to be donated to Children’s Hospital at Erlanger.

Each year Jourdyn has a birthday theme and this year’s theme encourages our community to #BeGr8! When asked by her mother what kind of party she wanted, she expressed that she knew her party would be different this year and that she would like to do something for others that also may not have a chance to celebrate with friends.

Her parents reached out to the local children’s hospital and their biggest needs are quiet activities for children as their play room is closed due to distancing and safety guidelines.

#BeGr8 and join us Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Wallace A. Smith Elementary for a drive-thru toy collection from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Collected items will be donated to Children’s Hospital at Erlanger.

Find more information on the event at facebook.com/events/1490353847831582