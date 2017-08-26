Behind the Closed Door - A Dinner Cabaret

Google Calendar - Behind the Closed Door - A Dinner Cabaret - 2017-08-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Behind the Closed Door - A Dinner Cabaret - 2017-08-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Behind the Closed Door - A Dinner Cabaret - 2017-08-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Behind the Closed Door - A Dinner Cabaret - 2017-08-26 19:00:00

Archway On Glass 2523 Glass St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us as CDE tries something a little different. You've been to our amazing cabaret music reviews before, and you've heard how fantastic our performers are! In the past, all of our cabarets have been designed for the whole family, and we intend to keep doing those...just not this time. Join us for an evening of entertainment that's powerful, tantalizing, and pushes the boundaries of CDE's limits. Be served a plated meal befitting a hideaway club in old Paris or New York, and enjoy a cash bar filled with your favorite liquid courage, as you enjoy an evening where we get to take you, Behind the Closed Door!

Info
Archway On Glass 2523 Glass St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Behind the Closed Door - A Dinner Cabaret - 2017-08-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Behind the Closed Door - A Dinner Cabaret - 2017-08-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Behind the Closed Door - A Dinner Cabaret - 2017-08-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Behind the Closed Door - A Dinner Cabaret - 2017-08-26 19:00:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Friday

August 18, 2017

Saturday

August 19, 2017

Sunday

August 20, 2017

Monday

August 21, 2017

Tuesday

August 22, 2017

Wednesday

August 23, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours