Behind the Closed Door - A Dinner Cabaret

Join us as CDE tries something a little different. You've been to our amazing cabaret music reviews before, and you've heard how fantastic our performers are! In the past, all of our cabarets have been designed for the whole family, and we intend to keep doing those...just not this time. Join us for an evening of entertainment that's powerful, tantalizing, and pushes the boundaries of CDE's limits. Be served a plated meal befitting a hideaway club in old Paris or New York, and enjoy a cash bar filled with your favorite liquid courage, as you enjoy an evening where we get to take you, Behind the Closed Door!