Join us as CDE tries something a little different. You've been to our amazing cabaret music reviews before, and you've heard how fantastic our performers are! In the past, all of our cabarets have been designed for the whole family, and we intend to keep doing those...just not this time. Join us for an evening of entertainment that's powerful, tantalizing, and pushes the boundaries of CDE's limits. Be served a plated meal befitting a hideaway club in old Paris or New York, and enjoy a cash bar filled with your favorite liquid courage, as you enjoy an evening where we get to take you, Behind the Closed Door!
Behind the Closed Door - A Dinner Cabaret
Archway On Glass 2523 Glass St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Archway On Glass 2523 Glass St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Theater & Dance
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicRay William Johnson
-
Kids & FamilyArt Lessons for Homeschoolers
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Art & ExhibitionsGallery and Studio Open House
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Saturday
-
OutdoorScenic City Mud Run
-
Education & LearningHomebuyer Workshop
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicNabil Ince
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Concerts & Live MusicDana Rogers
-
Concerts & Live MusicTravis Bowlin
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Goodbye Girls (Amber Fults & Hayley Graham)
-
Concerts & Live MusicAmericalypso
Monday
-
This & ThatSounds of Darkness
-
This & ThatRock The Eclipse
-
This & ThatSolar Eclipse Viewing Party
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "Beginner's Astrology"
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Theater & DanceCasting Call: Dealt A Deadly Hand
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicEddie Pontiac
-
Concerts & Live MusicBike Night with Tyson Leamon
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt