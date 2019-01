Born in Chattanooga and residing in Nashville, Behold The Brave has enjoyed regional acclaim as the must-see rock band in Music City. No Country For New Nashville wrote: "Their lead vocalist has a distinct Shannon Hoon (of Blind Melon) meets alt-j bravado to his voice with just a touch of Robert Plant, and their fuzzy bass driven arrangements complement it beautifully." They've had several placements in Showtime's hit TV show Shameless.

Join us for great time!