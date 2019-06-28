Behold the Brave with Lenox Hills Band

Join us for the sounds of Behold the Brave starting at 9:30pm with opening act Lenox Hills Band at 8pm. Behold the Brave is a gritty rock group who write harmonious tunes with a dose of Southeastern swamp. With heavy influences of 70's and 90's rock, Lenox Hills produces an exhilarating rock sound that will make you swoon. Cover is $8 for these 2 bands payable in cash or card at the door.