Join us for the sounds of Behold the Brave starting at 9:30pm with opening act Lenox Hills Band at 8pm. Behold the Brave is a gritty rock group who write harmonious tunes with a dose of Southeastern swamp. With heavy influences of 70's and 90's rock, Lenox Hills produces an exhilarating rock sound that will make you swoon. Cover is $8 for these 2 bands payable in cash or card at the door.
Behold the Brave with Lenox Hills Band
Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
-
ComedyJ. Bliss
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Parties & ClubsThe Colour Invasion
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSummer Music Weekends
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal and Friends
Monday
-
Kids & FamilyTie Dye at Tennessee Riverpark
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatPops on the River
-
Concerts & Live MusicMark Andrew
-
-
This & ThatStar-Spangled Supper
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio