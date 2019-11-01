Behold the Brave

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

We’re keeping the festivities going strong with a full band show by Chattanooga’s own Behold the Brave. Join us for a cold drink and great music.

Concerts & Live Music
4237088500
