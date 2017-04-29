Erlanger Health System officials announce the first inaugural Believe Bash black tie event benefitting the new Children’s Hospital at Erlanger. The vintage air travel themed gala will take place April 29, 2017 at the new Chattanooga Airport Wilson Air Hangar.

Featured dignitaries include Minnie Churchill and Leo d’Erlanger, descendants of Erlanger Health System founders and namesake, the Baron and Baroness d’Erlanger.

Activities for the night include cocktail and dinner hours, live entertainment provided by well-known party band, A-Town A-List and Kaileigh Bullard, featured performer on the TV show Nashville . A live auction will offer many items, including a ski-in ski-out penthouse in Telluride, Colorado, Riverbend private dinner party with Tanorria Askew from Master Chef Season 7, and a golf trip to Palm Beach. The Believe Bash will also include detailed vignettes designed to mimic two clinical areas of the new Children’s Hospital Outpatient Center .

Major sponsors include First Tennessee Bank, Delta Dental, Brewer Media, EPB Fiber Optics, Horizon Wine and Spirits, Lexus of Chattanooga, Office Depot, Sodexo Health Services, and the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga.

Tickets and sponsorships for the Believe Bash are still available. For more information, please visit www.believebash.build.