Erlanger’s third annual Believe Bash will be held Saturday, April 6 at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Proceeds from this year’s underwater themed gala event will benefit the Children’s Hospital at Erlanger.

“This year’s event promises to be an evening of underwater enchantment,” said Lynda Minks Hood, who is co-chairing Erlanger’s black tie gala with Tracie LaSar, Judy Spiegel and Kim Griffin. “Guests will be immersed in glimmering elegance as they dance the night away.”

Activities for the night include cocktail and dinner hours, live and silent auctions and live entertainment provided by Big Swing and the Ballroom Blasters.

Believe Bash galas have sold out in advance, so organizers are encouraging those who plan to attend to make reservations as soon as possible.

Tickets for the 2019 Believe Bash are $300 per person. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. All proceeds are designated for Erlanger’s Believe Campaign, a multi-phase capital campaign for Children’s Hospital at Erlanger.

Erlanger’s 2019 signature event is presented by First Tennessee Bank. Erlanger Health System Foundations also thanks Entertainment Sponsor Delta Dental.

Each year, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger cares for more than 6,000 inpatients and newborns, provides emergency treatment and outpatient services for 100,000 people, and ensures that children in our region have access to the highest level of pediatric care.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.believebash.build or call (423)778-4803.