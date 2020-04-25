Erlanger’s fourth annual Believe Bash will be held Saturday, April 25 at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Proceeds from this year’s gala event will benefit the Children’s Hospital at Erlanger.

5:30pm - Cocktails & Registration

7:00pm - Program and Dinner

9:00pm - 11:00pm - Party and Dancing

“This year’s event promises to be a truly super evening of celebrating the little heroes beating illness and injury at Children’s Hospital every day,” said Jamie Rehm, co-chair of Erlanger’s black tie gala with Jayne Brzezienski, along with Drs. Mark Brzezienzki and Jason Rehm.

“Guests will be treated to an evening of fun and inspiration, surrounded by beautiful décor hinting at the comic book heroes we have all grown up with,” added Jayne Brzezienski. “Attendees will have a few opportunities to become heroes themselves by using their generosity to support our little warriors and the teams of healthcare avengers that come alongside them for their battles.”

Activities for the night include cocktail and dinner hours, an epic live auction, and live entertainment provided by Universal Crush, a 12-piece band that’s sure to keep you on the dance floor into the night!

Previous Believe Bash galas have sold out in advance, so organizers are encouraging those who plan to attend to make reservations as soon as possible.

Proceeds from this year’s Believe Bash are designated for the new Pediatric Outpatient MRI and Procedure Center at the new Children’s Hospital Kennedy Outpatient Center. The new service will allow children and adolescents to experience MRI scans and minor procedures in a space that is completely and uniquely designed for them.

The Kennedy Outpatient Center, opened December 2018, is a 90,000 square foot facility built with the child in mind housing fun and unique areas to reduce stress and anxiety while providing treatment.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.erlanger.org/bash or call (423) 778-6278