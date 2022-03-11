× Expand Courtesy of artist Ben Chapman Album Release Show

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $10

General Admission Day of Show: $12

Ben Chapman pairs groove-driven music with compelling, pitchy lyrics, offering his own effervescent take on Saturday night honky-tonk music. From north Georgia, Ben’s old soul and audiophilic tendencies have conducted his journey to Nashville, directing him from self-taught guitar lessons, through various gigs at the VFW and other cool little bars, to recently signing a publishing deal with hit-songwriter Hillary Lindsey’s (Dierks Bentley, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert) Hang Your Hat Music, a creative joint venture with Concord Music. The past couple years have laid the ground for the next wave of cool kids coming up out of Nashville and Ben seems to find himself at the center of the scene, launching his own Peach Jam—a year-long residency taking place on the 2nd Wednesday of every month at The Basement, inviting Music City fans and industry alike to a night of turning on, tuning in, and dropping out. Following the release of Ben’s debut single “Hippie Speedball” which “exhibits not only his strength as a candid storyteller but also his poise as a quickly emerging artist,” (American Songwriter) Ben found himself on tour with The Marshall Tucker Band and Drake White following a handful of dates opening shows for fast-rising country, americana band Flatland Calvary. Set for release March 9th, Chapman’s debut record "Make The Night Better" is a tip of the hat to everyone who has supported him along the way.