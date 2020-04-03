Ben Strawn and Jac Thompson

Cleveland, TN based songwriter, Ben Strawn, began his journey into songwriting 5 years ago as a college freshman. After cutting his teeth in the Chattanooga songwriting community and releasing his EP, "At Sunset", in 2017, Ben began pulling from current influences such as The Paper Kites, Death Cab for Cutie and Ryan Adams to usher himself into a new era. Blending acoustic guitars, 80s synthesizers, and a quiet yet powerful voice, Ben released his first LP, "See in Color", on January 10, 2020.

Jac Thompson is a singer/songwriter based in Nashville, TN originally from Southeast Texas. Four years ago, she moved across what felt like the whole world and began to study music at university. Since then, she’s graduated, jumpstarted her songwriting career, and played over 70 shows since the beginning of 2019 as a solo artist.

Her style is eclectic, sincere, and made up of timeless melodies and lyrics that will stick with you months after seeing her in concert. Inspired by musicians and writers like ‪Randy Newman‬, ‪Joni Mitchell‬, ‪Paul Simon‬, and Dawes, Jac’s looking to Music’s past in order to shape the way Music lives and breathes now. Most of all, she wants to sing songs worth singing and maybe make you laugh along the way. Jac’s currently in preparations to record her debut album (slotted to release in 2020) and touring in all corners of the US.

Doors at 8, Music will start around 9.

$7 EARLY BIRD TICKETS ($10 at the door)

BYOB (must be 21 to drink)