Ben Van Winkle and the Figment Chamber Ensemble, features the highest caliber classical musicians in our area playing the delightful contemporary compositions of Ben Van Winkle. A Chattanooga native who performs with the Chattanooga Symphony and was frontman of the popular local band, Masseuse, Ben is a cellist, singer, beat boxer, and composer who uses the power of looping in his solo shows to layer these elements into a sound of his own that is at times positive, upbeat, feel-good music and at times serene, heartfelt and moving. He's taken several of his compositions and arranged them as chamber music for a bespoke ensemble featuring strings, winds, vibraphone, and guitar. It should be one of the most unique chamber music events in Chattanooga in some time and one that will leave you wondering if it was all a figment of your imagination!
Ben Van Winkle and the Figment Chamber Ensemble
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
