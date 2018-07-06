Beneficial Bats

Google Calendar - Beneficial Bats - 2018-07-06 19:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beneficial Bats - 2018-07-06 19:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beneficial Bats - 2018-07-06 19:15:00 iCalendar - Beneficial Bats - 2018-07-06 19:15:00

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join one of our Naturalists on a journey to experience our only flying mammals, the bats. We will first have a brief introduction to bats and their amazing adaptations in the Education Room. We will then carpool out to the observation deck and the Nickajack Cave to experience the bat colony emerging from the cave. Witness 60,000+ Gray Bats leaving the cave to feed for the evening.

Info
Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
This & That
Google Calendar - Beneficial Bats - 2018-07-06 19:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beneficial Bats - 2018-07-06 19:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beneficial Bats - 2018-07-06 19:15:00 iCalendar - Beneficial Bats - 2018-07-06 19:15:00
DI 15.24

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

June 20, 2018

Thursday

June 21, 2018

Friday

June 22, 2018

Saturday

June 23, 2018

Sunday

June 24, 2018

Monday

June 25, 2018

Tuesday

June 26, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours