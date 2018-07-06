Join one of our Naturalists on a journey to experience our only flying mammals, the bats. We will first have a brief introduction to bats and their amazing adaptations in the Education Room. We will then carpool out to the observation deck and the Nickajack Cave to experience the bat colony emerging from the cave. Witness 60,000+ Gray Bats leaving the cave to feed for the evening.
Beneficial Bats
Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
