The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continues their 2022 series of 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes. The next class takes place on Saturday, February 19 at 10:00 a.m., with “Benefits of Beekeeping,” presented by Master Gardener and Master Beekeeper Kendra Ware. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes are free to the public and are available online via Zoom. To register for the class and access the Zoom link, go to: https://mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-benefits-of-keeping-bees-in-your-garden-2/.

Kendra Ware comments, “Master Beekeepers are trained in bee botany, beehive products, and bee behavior. Many Master Beekeepers, myself included, continue their study of bees by becoming State Bee Inspectors where they are rigorously trained in bee diseases and colony problems. Inspectors are on the front lines of protecting the health of bees in Tennessee by inspecting bees before they are transported within the state and assisting fellow beekeepers when a hive is declining to determine the cause. My talk will cover bee basics, including: identifying different types of bee, the makeup of a honey bee colony, how honey bees are part of our food supply chain, and the sweetest subject of all, how the bees produce honey. My family and I have been keeping bees for six years. I look forward to sharing my passion about the importance of bees in our gardens and to showing people how to help them thrive.