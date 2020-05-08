Berry-Licious Preserves

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Berry-Licious Preserves

Join Jessie Gantt-Temple of Feathers & Fruit for an evening of learning how to create berry preserves from start to finish. The evening will be full of hands-on learning with a delicious ending.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2620526918183931/

This workshop is one of four that will happen throughout 2020. Upcoming workshops include:

  • Tomatoes, Tomatoes: July 17th, 6-8pm
  • How do you like dem apples?: September 11th, 6-8pm

If you want to sign up for more than one of the above canning workshops, you can get a 10% discount if you call Melissa Astin and sign up over the phone. Melissa can be reached at 423-493-9155 ext. 10.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Education & Learning, Food & Drink
