The Bessie Smith Strut

Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

This celebration is named for the Empress of the Blues and takes place on what was once "The Big Nine," or Ninth Street, as it was known in the early 20th century, when the area had a thriving music scene.

Now renamed M.L. King Boulevard, the thoroughfare pays homage to its roots as a black music mecca each year with the Strut, a permeation of blues, barbecue and beautiful people.

Admission to the strut is $10 or $5 if you have a Riverbend wristband.

Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

423-266-8658

423-266-8658

