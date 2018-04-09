Bessie Smith Music

to Google Calendar - Bessie Smith Music - 2018-04-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bessie Smith Music - 2018-04-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bessie Smith Music - 2018-04-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bessie Smith Music - 2018-04-09 19:00:00

Pilgrim Church 400 Glenwood Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

“BESSIE SMITH MUSIC Pilgrim Church, 400 Glenwood Drive, Free Community Concert by Neshawn Smith, well-known classically trained singer performs as the Empress of the Blues. Monday April 9 7 pm Will accept love offering for performers

Info
Pilgrim Church 400 Glenwood Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
423 6985682
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Bessie Smith Music - 2018-04-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bessie Smith Music - 2018-04-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bessie Smith Music - 2018-04-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bessie Smith Music - 2018-04-09 19:00:00
Digital Issue 15.12

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

March 27, 2018

Wednesday

March 28, 2018

Thursday

March 29, 2018

Friday

March 30, 2018

Saturday

March 31, 2018

Sunday

April 1, 2018

Monday

April 2, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours