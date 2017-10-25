Best of RiffTrax Live: Night of the Living Dead

East Ridge 18 5080 South Terrace, Tennessee 37412

Just in time for Halloween, RiffTrax and Fathom Events, are set to resurrect the zombie film that started it all as “Best of RiffTrax Live: Night of the Living Dead” comes to more than 700 select cinemas nationwide. 

For one night only, join the RiffTrax crew - Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett (of Mystery Science Theater 3000® fame) — for a hilarious take on the classic horror film on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m. local time. 

“Best of RiffTrax Live: Night of the Living Dead” can be purchased online by visiting www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices. 

