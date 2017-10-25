Just in time for Halloween, RiffTrax and Fathom Events, are set to resurrect the zombie film that started it all as “Best of RiffTrax Live: Night of the Living Dead” comes to more than 700 select cinemas nationwide.

For one night only, join the RiffTrax crew - Michael J. Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett (of Mystery Science Theater 3000® fame) — for a hilarious take on the classic horror film on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m. local time.

“Best of RiffTrax Live: Night of the Living Dead” can be purchased online by visiting www.fathomevents.com or at participating theater box offices.