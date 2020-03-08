Beyond the Bath: Caring for a Baby

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Many first-time parents have never cared for a newborn. This class covers the basics, such as diapering, feeding, and bathing your newborn.

This class is for anyone who is pregnant or thinking about having a baby.

About the teacher:

Judie Misner has had a particular interest in New mothers and babies since the birth of her 4 children and graduation from the University of Illinois College of Nursing. She became certified as an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) in 1995 and has worked as a lactation consultant at Erlanger East Hospital for 14 years. Judie's professional training and years of observation and experience make her amply qualified to teach Planning for Parenthood.

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
