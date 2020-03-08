Beyond the Bath: Caring for a Baby

Many first-time parents have never cared for a newborn. This class covers the basics, such as diapering, feeding, and bathing your newborn.

This class is for anyone who is pregnant or thinking about having a baby.

About the teacher:

Judie Misner has had a particular interest in New mothers and babies since the birth of her 4 children and graduation from the University of Illinois College of Nursing. She became certified as an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) in 1995 and has worked as a lactation consultant at Erlanger East Hospital for 14 years. Judie's professional training and years of observation and experience make her amply qualified to teach Planning for Parenthood.