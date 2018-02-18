Bi-Monthly Queer Youth Night
Mercy Junction Justice and Peace Center 1918 Union Ave 37404
Wednesday
-
Food & Drink Health & WellnessValentine's Day Couple's Massage Workshop
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Concerts & Live MusicGabe & Ashley
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicLori Button
-
Concerts & Live MusicRobin Grant and The Standard
Thursday
-
Education & LearningSuccess Principles for Organizing Your Work, Time, and Life
-
Concerts & Live MusicFORQ, Chris McQueen
-
Education & LearningScience on Tap!
Friday
-
Business & Career Education & Learning Food & DrinkAdulting: Staying Afloat
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningWatercolor on Book Pages
-
Concerts & Live MusicAmber Fults
Saturday
-
Art & ExhibitionsSteven G. Yessick - The World of Yessickart
-
-
Education & Learning"Everything Begins with Soil" Free Gardening Class
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden Kids & FamilyThe Art of Bonsai
-
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Hatem
-
Concerts & Live MusicBrooks Hubbard
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & DanceRomeo & Juliet
-
Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga Bach Choir: Music for the Lenten Season
Monday
-
Theater & DanceNew Year Belly Dance Session
-
Education & Learning This & ThatCounty Commissioner Greg Martin’s Story of Alexander Hamilton
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Music Theory
-
Education & Learning FilmMedia Club at The Backlot
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMark Andrew
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Tuesday
-
Sports This & ThatWake Up & Run
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & LearningInstant Pot 201
-
Education & LearningMosaic Tile Workshop with Daud Akhriev