Biennial Art Faculty Exhibition

The Cress Gallery opens its academic season with its biennial exhibition featuring the visual manifestation of the professional research of full-time and adjunct Faculty, and staff of the UTC Department of Art.

Gallery visitors can expect the unexpected with works created in a broad range of media and materials from installation, video, and sound, to painting, sculpture, fiber, photography, graphic design, and more.

This is a great opportunity for community, campus, and students to meet both known faces and those fresh to the Department!