Biennial Art Faculty Exhibition

UTC Fine Arts Center 725 Vine St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

The Cress Gallery opens its academic season with its biennial exhibition featuring the visual manifestation of the professional research of full-time and adjunct Faculty, and staff of the UTC Department of Art.

Gallery visitors can expect the unexpected with works created in a broad range of media and materials from installation, video, and sound, to painting, sculpture, fiber, photography, graphic design, and more.

This is a great opportunity for community, campus, and students to meet both known faces and those fresh to the Department!

UTC Fine Arts Center 725 Vine St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
