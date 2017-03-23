Big 9 Book Club: The Women of Brewster Place

Big 9 Book Club is BACK!!! Let's get reading!!

In honor of Women's History Month, Gloria Naylor's novel, The Women of Brewster Place is the book of the month.

Dinner and Discussion will be facilitated by Gwen Davis!

SEATING FOR DINNER IS LIMITED

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED FOR DINNER

(NO COST BUT DONATIONS ARE WELCOMED)

In her heralded first novel, Gloria Naylor weaves together the stories of seven women living in Brewster Place, a bleak-inner city sanctuary, creative a powerful, moving portrait of the strengths, struggles, and hopes of black women in America. Vulnerable and resilient, openhanded and openhearted, these women forge their lives in a place that in turn threatens and protects - a common prison and a shared home. Adapted into a 1989 ABC miniseries starring Oprah Winfrey, The Women of Brewster Place is a contemporary classic - and a touching and unforgettable read.

"[A] shrewd and lyrical portrayal of many of the realities of black life . . . Miss Naylor bravely risks sentimentality and melodrama to write her compassion and outrage large, and she pulls it off triumphantly." -The New York Times Book Review

Dinner and discussion will be held on March 23rd starting immediately at 6pm.