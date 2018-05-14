WTCI, the Tennessee Valley’s PBS station, will host the inaugural Big Birdie Golf Tournament at Black Creek Club on Monday, May 14th. Guests will enjoy one of the premier golf courses in the region and compete to win exciting prizes at this tournament to benefit WTCI, Channel 45. Sponsored by Susong Dermatology, First Volunteer Bank, J.D. Frost & Company PLLC, Kirk Machine, Embark Project Services, TPC (Textile Printing Company), Southern Star, Core Fit Pros and the Hamico Foundation, this event will combine the best of PBS and golf in a fun day.

Golfers will have the chance to compete to win cars, gift certificates, raffle prizes and cash prizes for first and second place in flights. Mulligan’s and Forward Tee’s may be purchased prior to tee off in this select shot-style tournament and golfers will enjoy PBS-themed gifts, meals and beverage carts.

Designed in the tradition of great Macdonald/Raynor courses, Brian Silva, 1999 Golf World Architect of the Year, chose Black Creek Club to be his first original project in the Southeast. Thoughtfully designed multiple tee placements create a golfing experience that challenges the low-handicapper while ensuring an enjoyable time for players of all levels of experience. Black Creek combines the best of vintage design with unique and contemporary elements to create a golfing experience of the highest caliber in a rich natural setting.

Billy Kirk, volunteer tournament director, says “We are thrilled to have Black Creek host this exciting tournament benefitting WTCI. The Black Creek course, which has been recognized as one of the top 100 courses in the country, promises to be an exciting and competitive tournament for players of all levels.” Please visit www.bigbirdieopen.com or contact Jaye Brewer at 423-240-2522 for information and team reservations or sponsor opportunities for this exciting fundraising event.