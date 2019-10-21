WTCI, the Tennessee Valley’s PBS station, will host the 2nd annual Big Birdie Golf Tournament at The Lookout Mountain Club on Monday, October 21st. Guests at this select-shot tournament will enjoy one of the premier golf courses in the country and compete to win exciting prizes at this tournament to benefit the region’s community PBS station. Bryan Fuqua, WTCI’s interim CEO, says “The Lookout Mountain Club is a golf course that everyone wants to play and WTCI is excited to be partnering with them to support PBS programming across the region.”

Sponsored by Glascock Auctions, Noon Management, Thrive Senior Living, JHM Certified Public Accountants, Ace Hardware, River Valley Blinds, HHM Certified Public Accountants, Blackwell Automotive and Thrive Senior Living, this event will pair the best of PBS and world-class golf together in a fun day. Golfers each receive PBS-centric gift bags and boxed lunches with refreshments throughout the day. Golfers will have opportunities to win exciting prizes, including a Subaru Ascent for a hole-in-one, a putting contest, ‘closest to hole’ and ‘longest drive’ in this select-shot tournament.

Lookout Mountain Club, formerly Fairyland Golf Club, was world-renown golf course architect Seth Raynor’s last project and is a coveted golfing experience. With views of the North Carolina Mountains in the distance and natural rock formations amid beautiful settings, this private club earned ranking as a “Top #125 Classical Golf Course” by Golfweek Magazine. Featuring holes patterned after famous challenges at courses in Prestwick, Scotland, St. Andrews and the West Links at North Berwick, the Lookout Mountain Golf Club has dog legs, a Hog-Back and a Hole in the Biarritz design.

The Club has hosted many Championships over the years, including the Tennessee State Amateur, Tennessee PGA, and Tennessee Women’s 4-Ball, Chattanooga Amateur, the Women’s Southern Amateur and the Dale Morey Senior Amateur. The Swing Ding, an annual tournament created by John T. “Jack” Lupton in 1959, is one of the top ‘member-guest’ events in the South. With an afternoon tee time, guests at this tournament will enjoy a world-class golf experience while their support benefits the community PBS station. Golfers will compete to win exciting prizes for first and second place in flights, ‘closest to hole’ and a putting contest. Mulligans and Forward Tees may be purchased prior to tee off in this select shot-style tournament and golfers will enjoy PBS-themed gifts, meals and beverage stations.