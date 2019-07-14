Big Daddy Weave is one of the top artists in Christian music: they are one of the genre’s biggest headlining artists, the second most played artist at Christian AC-Monitored radio in 2014 and the recipient of multiple industry awards and nominations, including: Dove Awards, K-LOVE Fan Awards, Billboard Music Awards and ASCAP Awards. Big Daddy Weave has career album sales of more than one million units. Formed in 2002, Big Daddy Weave is: Mike Weaver, Jay Weaver, Jeremy Redmon, Joe Shirk and Brian Beihl. More information can be found online at www.bigdaddyweave.com.
Big Daddy Weave - The Alive Tour
Redemption to the Nations Church 1908 Bailey Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Redemption to the Nations Church 1908 Bailey Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404 View Map
