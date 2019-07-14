Big Daddy Weave - The Alive Tour

to Google Calendar - Big Daddy Weave - The Alive Tour - 2019-07-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Daddy Weave - The Alive Tour - 2019-07-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Daddy Weave - The Alive Tour - 2019-07-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Big Daddy Weave - The Alive Tour - 2019-07-14 19:00:00

Redemption to the Nations Church 1908 Bailey Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Big Daddy Weave is one of the top artists in Christian music: they are one of the genre’s biggest headlining artists, the second most played artist at Christian AC-Monitored radio in 2014 and the recipient of multiple industry awards and nominations, including: Dove Awards, K-LOVE Fan Awards, Billboard Music Awards and ASCAP Awards. Big Daddy Weave has career album sales of more than one million units. Formed in 2002, Big Daddy Weave is: Mike Weaver, Jay Weaver, Jeremy Redmon, Joe Shirk and Brian Beihl. More information can be found online at www.bigdaddyweave.com.

Info

Redemption to the Nations Church 1908 Bailey Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Big Daddy Weave - The Alive Tour - 2019-07-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Daddy Weave - The Alive Tour - 2019-07-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Daddy Weave - The Alive Tour - 2019-07-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Big Daddy Weave - The Alive Tour - 2019-07-14 19:00:00
DI 16.28

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

July 11, 2019

Friday

July 12, 2019

Saturday

July 13, 2019

Sunday

July 14, 2019

Monday

July 15, 2019

Tuesday

July 16, 2019

Wednesday

July 17, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours