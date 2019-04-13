No Big Deal

The Palms at Hamilton 6925 Shallowford Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Join us in The Coconut Room at The Palms, nonsmoking lounge and dining room for a fun filled evening of dinner and great music by No Big Deal. Happy hour 4 pm to 8 pm

The Palms at Hamilton 6925 Shallowford Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
423-499-5055
