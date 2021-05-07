Big Dog

Big River Grille Downtown 222 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Big Dog

Big Dog is a jam rock band from Knoxville. They combine classic jam styling influenced by the Grateful Dead, Phish, and Widespread Panic with a modern twist!

Info

Concerts & Live Music
