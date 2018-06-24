Big Fish the Musical

Ever After Productions returns to The Colonnade June 22-30 with its revival of Big Fish the Broadway Musical!

Big Fish tells the larger-than-life tale of Edward Bloom, a man who leads an extraordinary life—according to the stories he tells his son, Will. But Will, who is getting married and expecting a child of his own, doesn’t think there’s any truth to the extravagant tales his father tells about meeting witches, kissing mermaids, or joining the circus. He doesn’t even believe the story of how his father proposed to his mother, Sandra, in a field full of daffodils.

When Edward’s health begins to decline, Will visits his father and tries one last time to find out the truth behind the tall tales. As Edward and Will’s relationship becomes increasingly strained, Will must decide whether to accept his father’s wild stories as fact or risk losing him completely. Big Fish is a heartfelt, powerful, and truly magical musical about fathers, sons, and the stories that we use to define our identities.

With spine-tinglingly beautiful music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, and a funny, heartwarming book by John August, Big Fish is a magnificent “big fish” of a tale, itself -- spectacular, fantastical, and overflowing with love.

“Some stories are just too big to not be retold.” Says Executive Producer, Jonathan Humble. “I wanted Ever After Productions’ return from hiatus to be one that reached out and touched the soul. I wanted to share a story that encapsulates how I encourage others to live- dream, love, live bigger. The story of Big Fish, at its core, is about the human connections we make along life’s journey and the impact those connections have in the lives of those around us. This theatrical family at The Colonnade has impacted my life in a beautiful way, as it has many of you. It’s my hope that you will join me on this journey, and together let’s build a world of daffodils.”

