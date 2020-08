Big Hair Affair

Introducing the first ever BIG HAIR AFFAIR!

Join The Chattanooga Kidney Foundation for a totally rad night out celebrating the organization's founding in 1989! Grab your friends, hop in the DeLorean and come dance the night away at The Walden Club. Come dressed in your favorite throwback outfit from the 80's or 90's!

Your donation will include heavy hors d'oeuvres, a drink of your choice and other surprises!