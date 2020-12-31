Big Kahuna's New Year's Eve Blowout

Join The Kahuna at Chattanooga's Most Unique New Year's Eve Event at Spare Time Entertainment!

Ring in 2021 at our Traditional Midnight Event or enjoy Family Celebrations and countdowns during the day with 4:30, 7:30 & 10:30 Events.

Reserve your space now 423-899-2695.

VIP Bowling Packages, VIP SUITE, and more!

Spare Time isn't just a Bowling Center, its a 40,000 sq ft EVENT CENTER!

Social Distancing and Safety Protocols are in place as we say Bye Bye to 2020.

Enjoy great multi- guest packages plus Game Zone Fun, Party Favors, Food and more.

We look forward to ringing in 2021 with you guys.

Call Today!!!!