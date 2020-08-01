Big Nine Walking Tour

NOTE: THE TOUR GROUP WILL MEET IN MILLER PARK AT THE EPB STAGE! THE TOUR WILL PROMPTLY BEGIN AT 10:30AM

**FREE & FAMILY FRIENDLY / DONATIONS WELCOME

The MLK community reflects over 100 years of African American history and commerce in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Since 1994, the community has been listed on the National Register as an area of great historical significance. Once known as the “Big Nine,” MLK Boulevard (formerly Ninth Street) is the only remaining cohesive area historically associated with Chattanooga African Americans.

Join us for a walking tour of the MLK Neighborhood featuring the cultural and music history, historic buildings and public art that makes the neighborhood pop! The tour will last about 1 to 1 1/2 hours and will include breaks to talk about points of interest.