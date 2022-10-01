BIG PIG BBQ Contest

× Expand AGC East Tennessee BIG PIG Chattanooga

PRESENTED BY BUILDING LEADERS OF CHATTANOOGA (BLOC)

Join us for the third annual BIG PIG, a BBQ contest that celebrates grillin’ and chillin’ with good friends and a goal of helping out the kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga. Whether you’re a five-star chef or a weekend backyard griller, one thing we know about BBQ ... it’s for everyone! So if you have fire in your belly to take home the title of BIG PIG champion, get a team together and join in the fun!

Team registration deadline is September 15!

$12 admission includes People's Choice Judging. Come in and cast your vote for best "Boston Butt" and "Anything But Butt" between 11am and 3pm. Winner announcement and awards ceremony at 4pm.

Enjoy our beer garden featuring 6 local breweries and live music from The Afternooners and Tanner Burch!