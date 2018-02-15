Bike Maintenance 101

Google Calendar - Bike Maintenance 101 - 2018-02-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bike Maintenance 101 - 2018-02-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bike Maintenance 101 - 2018-02-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Bike Maintenance 101 - 2018-02-15 18:00:00

Outdoor Chattanooga 200 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee Chattanooga

Outdoor Chattanooga’s bicycle guru, James Eubank, will lead participants through three different aspects of bicycle maintenance; fixing a flat tire and how to prevent flats, quick ways to clean and lube your bicycle with minimal equipment, and how to conquer the daunting task of tuning your rear derailleur. Participants can choose one or all three skills to learn. No previous bike knowledge is required, tools will be provided and questions will be encouraged. Hands and clothing might get dirty/greasy. Bring a bike or borrow a bike for practicing skills.

Info
Outdoor Chattanooga 200 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee Chattanooga View Map
Education & Learning
Google Calendar - Bike Maintenance 101 - 2018-02-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bike Maintenance 101 - 2018-02-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bike Maintenance 101 - 2018-02-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Bike Maintenance 101 - 2018-02-15 18:00:00
Digital Issue 15.01

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

January 4, 2018

Friday

January 5, 2018

Saturday

January 6, 2018

Sunday

January 7, 2018

Monday

January 8, 2018

Tuesday

January 9, 2018

Wednesday

January 10, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours