Bike Maintenance 101

Outdoor Chattanooga’s bicycle guru, James Eubank, will lead participants through three different aspects of bicycle maintenance; fixing a flat tire and how to prevent flats, quick ways to clean and lube your bicycle with minimal equipment, and how to conquer the daunting task of tuning your rear derailleur. Participants can choose one or all three skills to learn. No previous bike knowledge is required, tools will be provided and questions will be encouraged. Hands and clothing might get dirty/greasy. Bring a bike or borrow a bike for practicing skills.