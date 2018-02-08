Bikepacking 101

Think backpacking via bicycle. Bikepacking allows you to cover more ground on two wheels than you can on two feet, and gives you access to remote places with increased adventure. Gaston Farmer, local outdoor recreation expert and athlete, will discuss two distinct styles of the sport, essential gear and equipment, packing list and how to pack, trip planning tips and resources. After attending this workshop, beginner to advanced cyclists will find more opportunities for unique family fun, ‘wheelie’ remote weekend warrior adventures, or maybe even be inspired to complete an epic cross country bikepacking adventure!