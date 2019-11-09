BIODiversity Expo, “Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia”

Please join Volkswagen Chattanooga for a FREE, family-friendly event focused on the biodiversity of the Southern Appalachian region.

In addition to two screenings of Freshwaters Illustrated’s newest feature film, we'll have many activities the whole family can enjoy: craft stations, animal encounters, touch-see-feel activities, interactive learning experiences and more!

Complimentary snacks and refreshments will be offered throughout the day (including popcorn and lemonade to enjoy during the movie).

"Hidden Rivers" explores the rivers and streams of the Southern Appalachian region, North America’s most biologically rich waters. The film follows the work of conservation biologists and explorers throughout the region, and reveals both the beauty and vulnerability of these ecosystems.

Between screenings, we invite you to come see the efforts of many local conservation and environmental groups located in the TN Valley and how their efforts affect water and the rich biodiversity where we call home.

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Family-friendly activities

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

“Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia” matinee screening

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Family-friendly activities

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

“Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia” screening with Q&A