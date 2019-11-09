BIODiversity Expo, “Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia”

Google Calendar - BIODiversity Expo, “Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia” - 2019-11-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - BIODiversity Expo, “Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia” - 2019-11-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - BIODiversity Expo, “Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia” - 2019-11-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - BIODiversity Expo, “Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia” - 2019-11-09 12:00:00

Volkswagen Conference Center 8001 Volkswagen Dr., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Please join Volkswagen Chattanooga for a FREE, family-friendly event focused on the biodiversity of the Southern Appalachian region.

In addition to two screenings of Freshwaters Illustrated’s newest feature film, we'll have many activities the whole family can enjoy: craft stations, animal encounters, touch-see-feel activities, interactive learning experiences and more!

Complimentary snacks and refreshments will be offered throughout the day (including popcorn and lemonade to enjoy during the movie).

"Hidden Rivers" explores the rivers and streams of the Southern Appalachian region, North America’s most biologically rich waters. The film follows the work of conservation biologists and explorers throughout the region, and reveals both the beauty and vulnerability of these ecosystems.

Between screenings, we invite you to come see the efforts of many local conservation and environmental groups located in the TN Valley and how their efforts affect water and the rich biodiversity where we call home.

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Family-friendly activities

2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

“Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia” matinee screening

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Family-friendly activities

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

“Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia” screening with Q&A

Info

Volkswagen Conference Center 8001 Volkswagen Dr., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421 View Map
Education & Learning, Film, Kids & Family
Google Calendar - BIODiversity Expo, “Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia” - 2019-11-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - BIODiversity Expo, “Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia” - 2019-11-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - BIODiversity Expo, “Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia” - 2019-11-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - BIODiversity Expo, “Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia” - 2019-11-09 12:00:00
DI 16.45

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

November 8, 2019

Saturday

November 9, 2019

Sunday

November 10, 2019

Monday

November 11, 2019

Tuesday

November 12, 2019

Wednesday

November 13, 2019

Thursday

November 14, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours