A pop-up concert by Bird Sanctuary and Meloncallie will be held at The Granfalloon, 400 East Main Street, on Friday, July 22. Opening the music at 7:30pm is Meloncalllie, followed by the headline set  by young indie and psychedelic rock band Bird Sanctuary. This is an all ages show with a $7 admission.

