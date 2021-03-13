Birdwatching from your Couch: Getting Ready for Spring Migration

to

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Birdwatching from your Couch: Getting Ready for Spring Migration

Join Laura Marsh of Nova Conservation for a virtual birdwatching experience from the comfort of your couch!

Laura will share the basics of birding from home, including using binoculars and a field guide, bird feeder use, and identification of common backyard birds. She will also be available to answer questions about bird biology and identification.

Proceeds from this class will go toward Nova Conservation’s Kickstarter Campaign.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/3/13/birdwatching

About the instructor:

Laura Marsh is a field ornithologist and conservation biologist. She holds a Master's in Environmental Science, and her thesis was on bird responses to human disturbances. She is also the founder of Nova Conservation, an organization dedicated to connecting hobby biologists to conservation researchers by providing unique field experiences. She has worked as a biologist at various institutions, including the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center. Laura also volunteers at Chattanooga Audubon Society and other ornithological societies when she's not chasing birds in the field or her two young boys around the house.

Info

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Birdwatching from your Couch: Getting Ready for Spring Migration - 2021-03-13 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Birdwatching from your Couch: Getting Ready for Spring Migration - 2021-03-13 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Birdwatching from your Couch: Getting Ready for Spring Migration - 2021-03-13 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Birdwatching from your Couch: Getting Ready for Spring Migration - 2021-03-13 09:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

February 11, 2021

Friday

February 12, 2021

Saturday

February 13, 2021

Sunday

February 14, 2021

Monday

February 15, 2021

Tuesday

February 16, 2021

Wednesday

February 17, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours