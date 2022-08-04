Birdwatching from Your Couch: ONLINE CLASS

× Expand thechattery.org Birdwatching from Your Couch

Join Laura Marsh of Nova Conservation for a virtual birdwatching experience from the comfort of your couch!

Laura will share the basics of birding from home, including using binoculars and a field guide, bird feeder use, and identification of common backyard birds. She will also be available to answer questions about bird biology and identification.

About the teacher:

Laura Marsh is a field ornithologist and conservation biologist. She holds a Master's in Environmental Science, and her thesis was on bird responses to human disturbances. She is also the founder of Nova Conservation, an organization dedicated to connecting hobby biologists to conservation researchers by providing unique field experiences. She has worked as a biologist at various institutions, including the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center. Laura also volunteers at Chattanooga Audubon Society and other ornithological societies when she's not chasing birds in the field or her two young boys around the house.